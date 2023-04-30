Martyred soldiers of Lakki Marwat attack laid to rest

The funeral prayers of three Pakistani soldiers, who were martyred in a clash with terrorists in Lakki Marwat district on Friday, were offered at their respective hometowns on Saturday, the military said in a statement. According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Naib Subedar Taj Mir, 40, a resident of Nowshera district; Havaldar Zakir Ahmed, 38, a resident of Abbottabad district; and Sepoy Abid Hussain, 29, a resident of Dera Ismail Khan district were laid to rest with full military honours. The military’s media wing said that the soldiers embraced martyrdom while fighting terrorists on the night of April 27-28, 2023. A large number of serving and retired military and civil officials, along with relatives and people from all walks of life, attended the funeral prayers. “These sacrifices only strengthen our resolve to eliminate the menace of terrorism from Pakistan, InshaAllah,” said the statement.