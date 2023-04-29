Sacred Scottish stone taken to London for coronation

The Stone of Destiny, a sacred slab of sandstone that became a symbol of Scottish nationhood, has left Edinburgh Castle for London, where it will play a key role in King Charles III’s coronation. It has not been taken out of Scotland since 1996 when it was officially returned following a 700-year absence. The 152-kilogram (335-pound) stone, seized from the Scots by the king of England Edward I in 1296, is being taken to Westminster Abbey in London for the May 6 ceremony.

Officials at Edinburgh Castle, where it is kept with the Scottish crown jewels, held a special ceremony to bid a temporary farewell to the legendary stone that left for London late Thursday. The Stone of Scone, as it is also known, was transported south from Edinburgh under tight security and will be placed beneath the Coronation Chair at the abbey for Charles’s enthronement. Legend has it that the stone was brought from the Holy Land through Egypt, Sicily and Spain to Ireland before being placed in a monastery in Scone in Scotland in the 9th century. It was then used for centuries in the inauguration of Scottish kings.

But David Breeze, a professor of history and archaeology from the University of Edinburgh, said it was highly likely that the stone originates from the ancient Pictish kingdom of Scotland. “The origin of the stone has long been shrouded in myth,” he told Times Radio. “The connection with the Middle East is strong and in the Middle Ages the idea that the stone had been Jacob’s pillow was used to justify territorial aggrandisement.”

Edward ordered the stone to be built into the Coronation Chair in London in 1296. “Edward was making a statement about the status of Scotland,” said Ewen Cameron, a professor of Scottish history at the University of Edinburgh. “One chronicler stated that its removal to London was ‘in recognition of a kingdom surrendered and conquered’.”