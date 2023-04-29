Goggle program to enhance teaching, learning concludes

A pilot programme by Google aimed at enhancing teaching and learning outcomes by leveraging the company’s tools and technology, including Chromebooks, has concluded successfully in Pakistan.

To mark the successful completion of the program, a Chromebook distribution ceremony was held where over 150 Chromebooks were distributed to students and teachers by the Secretary of Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Waseem Ajmal Chaudhary. Chromebooks are a new type of computer designed to help get things done faster and easier. They run ChromeOS, an operating system that has cloud storage, the best of Google built-in, and multiple layers of security. They are easy to carry, have great battery life, and are less prone to viruses than other types of computers. The program was implemented by Tech Valley, a Google for Education Country Partner, and Panl in collaboration with Google for Education, the Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training, the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) as a research partner, and CTL as a technology partner to equip classrooms with Chromebooks.

Addressing the ceremony, Waseem Ajmal said, “We are pleased with the successful completion of the pilot programme. It has helped us understand the potential of technology in education and how it can enhance teaching and learning outcomes. We are grateful to Tech Valley, Google for Education, NUST, and CTL for their efforts in implementing this program in Islamabad Model College for Girls.” Under the initiative, teachers were trained on digitising their curriculum, integrating current teaching practices with technology, and leveraging subject-oriented applications for teaching. The research team has submitted a report to monitor the impact of the program, which will be presented to the ministry to help them understand the challenges and advantages of technology in education with concrete data.

Tech Valley Founder & CEO, Umar Farooq, commented, “We are proud to have partnered with Google for Education, the Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training, Panl, NUST, and CTL to implement this program in Pakistan. This initiative has helped us create a more equitable education system for all, and we hope to continue our efforts towards creating a technologically advanced education system in Pakistan.” The successful conclusion of the pilot programme is a significant step towards creating a technologically advanced education system in Pakistan, and with the support of Google for Education and the Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training, it is expected to have a far-reaching impact on education in the country.