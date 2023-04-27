KP governor stresses need for guaranteeing good governance

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali has stressed the need for guaranteeing good governance across the province including in the newly merged districts of the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Area.

He was talking to various delegations, which called on him under the leadership of the Caretaker Ministers Justice (retd) Irshad Qaiser, Shahid Khattak, Bakht Nawaz and Advisor to Chief Minister, Rahmat Salam Khattak here in Governor’s House on Wednesday.

These delegations congratulated the Governor on Eid-ul-Fitr and also briefed him regarding problems in their respective areas.

In the meanwhile, representative delegations led by the Chairman Tehsil Mir Ali, North Waziristan, Ahmad Saeed and Senator Abdul Rasheed and Chairman Kaghan Development Authority, Dr Aimal Zaman also separately called on the Governor and briefed him regarding the problems faced by the people of their area.

The Governor issued directives for the immediate resolution of the problems.

Members of the delegation thanked the Governor for taking an interest in the resolution of the problems faced by the people.

Talking to the Chairman of Kaghan Development Authority, the Governor said that concerned authorities should not only take revolutionary steps for the promotion of tourism rather also ensure the facilitation of tourists and in case of any hurdle bring them to the notice of the provincial government, so tourism could be promoted in real sense.

Later, Governor Haji Ghulam Ali also visited Patwar Bala, a suburban locality of the city and expressed condolence over the demise of Janas Khan with his heirs. Ghulam Farooq Khan and Abdul Salam also accompanied the Governor.

Three-day CEC meeting of JUI-F begins: A three-day emergency meeting of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of JUI-F has started with central Ameer, Maulana Fazalur Rahman in the ch

air, said a spokesman of the party here on Wednesday.

Those who are attending the meeting include Federal Minister Maulana Asad Mahmood, Akram Khan Durrani, Maulana Amjad Khan, Aslam Ghauri, Maulana Salahuddin MNA, Senator Atta-ur-Rehman, Maulana Abdul Rasheed, Senator Kamran Murtaza, Maulana Atta-ul-Haq Darwaish, Maulana Safiullah, Maulana Ijaz Shinwari, Sahibzada Khalil Ahmad, Abdurazaq, Abid Lakho, Abdul Qayyum Balijvi, Mufti Rozi Khan and Ghulam Qadir.

The meeting will continue for a period of three to four days and will take crucial decisions regarding the prevailing national political situation.

The meeting offered special prayers for the eternal peace of late federal Minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor.