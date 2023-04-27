Naqvi for completion of Kalma Chowk Remodeling project by May 5

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi visited the Kalma Chowk Remodeling and CBD Punjab Boulevard project in Lahore today to review the development progress. This visit was in continuation of the recent visit by the Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to the same site.

During the visit, CEO CBD Punjab, Mr. Imran Amin, briefed the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, on the progress of the project. He informed the CM that the project is nearing completion. The project is expected to bring a significant change to the area, with improved traffic flow and aesthetic appeal. Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab instructed to complete the project and open the Ali Zaib Road barrel for traffic by May 5, 2023, at any cost.

Caretaker Minister for Housing & Urban Development Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir, Chief Secretary Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Secretary Housing and Urban Development Punjab, Captain. (R) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, Secretary Planning, Muhammad Sohail Anwar Choudhary, Commissioner Lahore, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Deputy Commissioner Lahore, Rafia Haider, CEO CBD Punjab, Mr. Imran Amin, COO CBD Punjab, Brigadier (R) Mansoor Janjua MD Wasa, Ghufran Chaudhry, Executive Director Commercial CBD Punjab, Muhammad Omer, Executive Director Technical CBD Punjab, Riaz Hussain, CCPO Lahore, SP Traffic Police Lahore, staff members from CBD Punjab, NLC and NESPAK, accompanied the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, during his visit. The Chief Minister expressed his satisfaction with the progress made thus far and emphasized the importance of completing the project on time.

The Kalma Chowk Remodeling and CBD Punjab Boulevard project is part of the government’s efforts to improve infrastructure and development in the province. The project aims to provide a modern and efficient transportation system while also improving the overall aesthetic of the area.

The media and the public have been eagerly following the progress of the project, and the Chief Minister’s visit has further highlighted the government’s commitment to improving infrastructure and development in the province. The project is a testament to the government’s vision for a modern and developed Punjab, and the Chief Minister’s visit today has once again demonstrated the government’s commitment to achieving this vision.

DG RDA directs authorities to provide relief to citizens: Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa here on Wednesday directed all the officers of RDA to work hard to provide relief to the citizens. According to the RDA spokesperson, the DG had also instructed the RDA employees to reach the office on time and ensure speedy and quality work. If there are any obstacles, they should be removed and the problems being faced by the citizens should also be addressed, he added.

He informed that solid steps, on the directives of the DG, were being taken to provide relief to the citizens. He said that the citizens should only pay the RDA fee, fixed by the government and no additional amount should be given to any official.

The spokesman said that in case of any difficulty and complaint, the authorities concerned or DG office could be contacted. He said that the DG had also directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against illegal and unauthorized constructions and commercial activities.

The DG had ordered the Land Use and Building Control Wing to accelerate the building maps approval process, he said adding, the authorities were directed to take strict action against encroachments, illegal and unauthorized construction without any discrimination. The spokesperson said the DG had also advised the citizens not to invest in illegal housing schemes and check status of the housing projects before any investment at RDA official website www.rda.gop.pk.