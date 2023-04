Lollywood diva Saba Qamar has earned named in the showbiz industry with is impeccable performance in dramas and movies. The Baaghi star keeps her fans engaged by sharing her photos and videos on Instagram. The cute and exuberant star, once again made the fans swoon over her beauty and charm in her latest pictures. She looked glorious as she donned a soft-coloured traditional attire and gave some major Eid inspiration. She also wished “Eid Mubarak” to her fans.