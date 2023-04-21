Newly appointed Chinese CG calls on Sindh governor

Newly appointed Chinese Consul General in Karachi Yang Yundong called on Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor’s House on Thursday. They discussed bilateral relations, investment, trade promotion and other matters of mutual interest during the meeting, said a spokesperson of the Governor’s House. Kamran Tessori said that Pakistan-China bilateral relations are becoming stronger with the passage of time. He said that he hoped that the appointment of Yang Yundong in Karachi would prove to be important in this regard. The Chinese CG said that China has always considered its relations with Pakistan very important.