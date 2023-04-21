Sindh, Balochistan CMs grant remission to prisoners

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has granted special remission to all the convicted prisoners languishing in the prisons of Sindh province in connection to Eid-ul-Fitr.

The chief minister through a summary floated by the Home Department granted special remission to all the convicted prisoners languishing in the prisons of the province in connection to Eid for 120 days, except the condemned prisoners convicted of murder, espionage, subversion, anti-state activities, and terrorist activities and those undergoing sentences under the Foreigners Act 1946, said a spokesperson of CM House on Thursday.

In this regard, the home department would issue a notification. Meanwhile, a 60-day special amnesty has been granted to all convicted prisoners through approval of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Eidul Fitr. According to statement of the Department of Home and Tribal Affairs (Prisons) here on Thursday, Eid-ul-Fitr 2023 special amnesty applies to all criminals.

Except for prisoners serving sentences for heinous crimes such as sabotage, bombings, espionage, anti-state activities, acts of terrorism (as defined in the ATA), murder or rape, For unnatural offences, kidnapping, robbery, cases under the Foreigners Act 1946, NAB Ordinance 1999 and for offences specified under Chapter-XVI of the Pakistan Penal Code 1876 and for those who have been granted special amnesty individually.