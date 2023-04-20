The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday directed the political parties to sit together on elections today and inform the Supreme Court about the outcome by 4pm.

A three-member bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar is hearing the election delay case.

After being summoned by the court, leaders of various political parties including, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), MQM-P, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and others appeared before the SC amid efforts for consensus in order to end dispute on elections.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) assured the Supreme Court that they will sit with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and try to find a solution on the election date.

At the outset of the hearing, the CJP appreciated Jamat-e-Islami chief Siraj ul Haq for making efforts to initiate a dialogue between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the government.

“You have undertaken a good initiative. May Allah succeed you,” CJP Bandial told the JI chief.

During today’s hearing, PPP’s Farooq H Naek and PML-N’s Khawaja Saad Rafique assured the three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial of holding talks with the opposition party after Eidul Fitr.

PPP’s lawyer said that the coalition government is a point of view that the deadline for holding elections in 90 days has passed, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is already in contact with Fazlur Rehman for talks with the opposition party. “We will hold talks with PTI so agitation ends,” Naek told the Supreme Court.

After being asked by the CJP if his party was okay with the SC’s advice on holding talks, PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi replied: “PTI believes that the country should move ahead with constitutional supremacy. PTI always believes in the Constitution, whatever the Supreme Court orders we will accept it.”