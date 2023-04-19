FIRs record against Hassan Niazi sought

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday served notices on the Capital’s Police and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a case seeking the details of first information reports (FIRs) against Hassan Khan Niazi.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, hearing the case, instructed the FIA and police to submit the cases record to the bench by today (Thursday).

Hassan Khan Niazi has filed the petition through his lawyer Naeem Panjutha, seeking details of the FIRs registered against him so that he could approach the relevant forums for relief.