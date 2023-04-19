APHC urges world to play role for release of detainees

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) has appealed to the UN and international human rights organizations to put pressure on India to release all Kashmiri political detainees. In a statement in Srinagar, the APHC spokesman urged the UN, the International Committee of Red Cross and all human rights organizations to play their role for the settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions. He said, “India cannot suppress the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people through illegal detentions, arrests and harassment”. Expressing deep concern over the plight of Kashmiri detainees, he said that most of these detainees had spent more than two decades in jails.