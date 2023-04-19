Kaley Cuoco Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Tom Pelphrey

The big bang baby has arrived! On March 30, Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey welcomed their first child together, a daughter.

“3-30-23 Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives!” the Flight Attendant actress wrote on Instagram on April 1, sharing pics of the newborn in the hospital. “We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle. Thank you to the doctors , nurses , family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief.” Kaley added in her post, “@tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you , but I did.”

Tom also shared photos of Matilda on his own Instagram page, writing, “My heart is full of love and gratitude for this miracle…Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey 3/30. Eternally grateful for the strength and bravery of my soulmate and best friend @kaleycuoco. You are incredible.”

Kaley, 37, and the Ozark alum, 40, announced on Instagram on Oct. 11 that they were expecting their first child together. “Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023,” the actress wrote on Instagram. “Beyond blessed and over the moon… I [heart] you @tommypelphrey !!!”

Tom also shared photos of the couple kissing and slicing into a pink sex reveal cake. “And then it was even MORE BETTER,” he captioned the snaps. “Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco.”

The couple were set up by their manager and met at the Ozark season four premiere in April 2022. “I heard his voice, and I turned around, and it was like my life was over, or just starting. It hit me. It was love at first sight,” she told USA Today in May. “We were immediately connected. I do feel like I’ve known him my whole life, but I wasn’t ready for him.”

The couple went Instagram official that same month and made their red carpet debut in September at the 2022 Emmys, where they were both nominated for acting awards.

Kaley, who divorced her ex-husband Karl Cook in 2021, revealed the work she’d done to get ready for a new relationship.

“I took a lot of time to myself and spent the year kind of figuring myself out,” she told E! News in an exclusive interview in September. “That’s why I’d never want actual time travel because it would really mess with the real time of what your life needs to be. And then, I met Tom, and everything changed.” He’s proved he’s up to the task of partner and dad with several sweet gestures to Kaley during her pregnancy. In December, he gave Kaley a note written in blue Sharpie on the back of an envelope which read, “Hey baby, me and King sleep upstairs. Love you!”