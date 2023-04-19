Minister announces austerity measures in TEVTA

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Technical Education, Industries and Commerce Mohammad Adnan Jalil has directed for reducing the monthly unnecessary expenditures in Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) which would save around Rs. 4.2 million per month.

In view of the mentioned austerity measures, decided by the caretaker provincial minister, the initiative will benefit the government treasury with about Rs 50 million per annum savings. This decision was taken at a high-level meeting on Tuesday regarding reform initiatives and rationalization in TEVTA, held under the chairmanship of the caretaker provincial minister and participated by all senior officers of the department. During the meeting, it was decided that for the preparation of skilled manpower in the province, the technical education sector will be restructured according to the requirements of the present-day global market demands. It was also decided that TEVTA administrative structure would also be restructured as per the requirements, and a few sectors in the organogram would be merged for better service delivery and strengthening of training colleges, and institutions by the provision of additional staff. In this regard, final approval will be taken in the upcoming board meeting of TEVTA accordingly. The caretaker provincial minister took an exemplary initiative by voluntarily reducing his 10 percent POL-authorized expenses as chairman of the TEVTA Board and also other officers of the institution decided to follow this decision accordingly. It is worth mentioning that the same reduction will be an additional cut on authorized POL than the already 35% cut made by the finance department on oil expenditures. This step would save Rs. 50,000 per month to the public exchequer, said the minister. On the instructions of the provincial minister, TEVTA officers decided to reduce their traveling allowance expenses by 10%, which will save 50,000 per month.