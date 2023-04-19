Rate-hike fears keep stocks rangebound

European and US stocks moved little Monday as investors awaited more company earnings and worried that central banks may keep raising interest rates for longer than expected.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 rose but the Paris CAC 40 ended lower after striking a fresh record-high at 7,552 points earlier in the day.

On Wall Street, major indices finished a choppy session with modest gains ahead of a trove of earnings.

“Stocks have been left bereft this afternoon with little on the calendar today, and ahead of earnings tomorrow,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

“‘Muted’ is perhaps the best way to describe the session, though it will no doubt heat up tomorrow once earnings start to come through thick and fast,” he added.

The dollar firmed on prospects of more US rate-tightening and oil prices slipped.