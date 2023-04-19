PAC summons SC registrar for skipping audit

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the National Assembly has summoned the Supreme Court of Pakistan Registrar for skipping the audit of the apex court for the last 10 years.

The meeting of the PAC was held in Islamabad here on Tuesday with Noor Alam Khan in the chair. The PAC chief took notice of not conducting an audit of the Supreme Court during last 10 years. No audit of the Supreme Court has been carried out in the last 10 years, Noor Alam Khan was quoted as saying in the meeting. The PAC chief summoned the Supreme Court registrar after Eidul Fitr holidays into the matter and said he is not afraid of anybody. Khan also scolded the CDA chairman over the failure to present details of the plots given to the judges, parliament members and cabinet members. Last month, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) sought a record of the Supreme Court judges’ salary, perks and privileges within a month. The meeting of the PAC was held with its chairman Noor Alam Khan in the chair in Islamabad. Noor Alam Khan asked why the Auditor General of Pakistan failed in presenting a report related to SC judges’ salary, perks, and privileges. The report was to be submitted in today’s meeting, Alam maintained.