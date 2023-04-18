PM approves appointment of 20 envoys

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday approved the appointment of new envoys of Pakistan to various countries.

As per official sources the premier had given nod to the appointment of 19 envoys and one counsel general while objection was raised on two names. The summary was sent by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to the prime minister for approval.

Dr Faisal, who is currently serving in Berlin, has been posted as new high commissioner to Britain while Dr Bilal will be Pakistan’s new permanent ambassador to the United Nations office at Geneva.

Source said, Ayesha Ali appointed as new envoy to Prague, Ibrar Hussain to Kenya, Javed Imran to Tunisia, Khalid Hussain to Algeria, while Mian Atif Sharif has been posted as ambassador to Ethiopia. Pakistan’s permanent representative in Geneva, Khalil Hashmi, will be posted as ambassador to Russia.

Mudassar Tipu, Zeeshan Ahmed and Saqib Rauf will be the new ambassadors in Tehran, Iraq and Bahrain, respectively. Pakistan’s high commissioner in Kenya Syeda Saqlain was posted as ambassador to Germany.

Pakistan’s ambassador to Ethiopia Shuzab Abbas was posted as ambassador

to Mexico. Shoaib Sarwar, Naeemullah and Mudassar Chaudhry were appointed as new ambassadors to Denmark, Rwanda and Morocco, respectively.

Ahsan Raza Shah and Ahmed Maruf will be Pakistan’s new ambassadors to Malaysia and Bangladesh, respectively. Pakistan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Amir Khurram Rathore, was posted as Pakistan’s new ambassador to Indonesia.

Pakistan’s ambassador to Denmark Ahmed Farooq was posted as Pakistan’s new ambassador to Saudi Arabia. The posting of Aamer Ahmed Atozai as consul general in New York was also approved.

An objection was raised to the posting of former foreign secretary Sohail Mehmood in China while posting of Hamad Asghar, Pakistan’s ambassador to Morocco, to Turkmenistan was also turned down.

After the objection, the two names were removed from the summary and the appointment of all the remaining envoys was approved. All the newly appointed envoys will soon assume their diplomatic responsibilities.