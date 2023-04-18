Baligh asks varsities to extend all facilities to special students

Punjab Governor Baligh ur Rehman on Monday distributed 45 wheelchairs among students of different universities under Prime Minister’s Electric Wheelchairs Scheme for university students at Bahuddin Zakariya (BZU) Jinnah Auditorium here.

He disbursed 16 chairs among BZU, 12 in AIOU, 7 in VU, three in Gomal University, four in Ghazi University DG Khan and one for MNSUA students. BZU under suspension VC, Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi, MNSUET VC, Dr Kamarn, WUM VC, Dr Uzma Quraishi, Deans and Director attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion the governor stated that they had made today’s programme for special people who are an integral part of our society. He stated that the credit for launching this scheme goes to former PM, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

The governor maintained that differently-abled children were very important and added that the distribution would give them confidence. Mr Rehman informed that the incumbent government was faced with numerous challenges but it had undertaken many decisions to save the country from default.

The level of progress the country made from PML-N tenure from 2013-18 could not be matched in the PTI government from 2018-onward, the governor said and added that Pakistan was left with bad governance and rampant corruption in the last government and its debt swelled to 80 per cent.

“Our government had paid over 12 billion dollars tranche of the debt and saved the country from default,” he noted. Mr Rehman asked the varsities to extend all facilities to special students. Nations always develop through education and research instead of taking to the streets.

BZU Acting VC, Dr Muhammad Ali Shah stressed the need to not only encourage children but also give them equal rights. He said that the country could progress only through education. He thanked the governor for visiting BZU. Later, the governor gave away certificates to students.

LWMC imposes Rs 1.5mln fine on citizens over littering: The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) enforcement team conducted special operation against people responsible for littering of their localities, issued challans to 466 shopkeepers and common citizens and imposed Rs 1.5 million fine on them during the past 15 days.

Under the supervision of LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din, the enforcement wing is strictly monitoring illegal dumping of waste across city. The CEO said that the management was following zero tolerance policy against illegal dumping of garbage on roads and he had given standing instructions for strict action against those responsible for illegal dumping.

The LWMC enforcement team conducted special operation against litterers, issued challans to shopkeepers and imposed Rs 1,000 fine on each person over littering.

During the last 15 days, the enforcement teams completed inspection of more than 5,500 places and 595 challans were issued. Fine was imposed over violation of the Local Government Act, while more than 752 warning notices were issued over minor violations. During this period, 11 illegal dumping vehicles were seized on-the-spot while 12 FIRs were registered. The LWMC CEO requested citizens to register their complaints on Helpline 1139 or use the social media.