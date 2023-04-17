Babar sparkles with dazzling ton as Pakistan down New Zealand by 38 runs

LAHORE: Skipper Babar Azam hammered a dazzling unbeaten ton while fast bowler Haris Rauf claimed four wickets as Pakistan defeated New Zealand by 38 runs in the second T20 international of a five-match series at Gaddafi Stadium here on Saturday night. Pakistan are now leading the series 2-0 with the last three matches will be held in Lahore on April 17 and Rawalpindi on April 20 and 24. Chasing 193 target, Mark Chapman shone for New Zealand with the bat, hitting 65 runs off 40 deliveries to remain unbeaten. But it was the bowling of Rauf that again undid the tourists, the 29-year-old restricting New Zealand to 154 as he claimed his four wickets for 27 runs to surpass his performance in the first T20I’s win.

Babar enjoyed a 99-run partnership with Mohammad Rizwan before the fall of the first wicket and although Fakhra Zaman, Saim Ayub and Imad Wasim were dismissed cheaply, Pakistan powered on once Iftikhar Ahmed came to the crease. Babar, who fell for just nine in his 100th T20I on Friday night, compensated with a brisk 58-ball 101 not out to lift Pakistan to a solid 192 for the loss of 4 wickets in their 20 overs. Babar was the mainstay of the Pakistan innings after he won the toss and chose to bat. He smashed a six and two fours in the last over to reach his third T20I century, becoming only the sixth batsman to do so in the shortest format at international level. Only Chris Gayle of the West Indies has hit more hundreds in the format with 22, while India’s Rohit Sharma leads the T20I chart with four tons.

“Definitely, I am very happy to perform in this match,” said Babar in his post-match comments. “I tried to stay till the end and play all overs and utilized the last few overs and we managed to get a good total. Our bowling line-up is excellent. We have got experienced bowlers and some exciting young bowlers.”

Chapman battling knock included four fours and as many sixes, but he lost partners at regular intervals after the tourists made a decent start. Chad Bowes (26) and skipper Tom Latham (19) put on 44 for the first wicket in 6.2 overs, but as the asking rate soared New Zealand’s chase lost steam. “We have been there or thereabouts but weren’t able to finish the innings off, both with the ball and bat,” said Latham. “When Babar plays like that, you tip your hat off. We were a lot better than last night. You need to get off to a quick start while chasing 190 and we weren’t able to do that today,” the Black Caps skipper added.