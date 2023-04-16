FWF to launch massive climate awareness campaign

The Forest and Wildlife Fund (FWF) has launched a massive Climate awareness campaign among the students of Gilgit Baltistan the other day. This was decided in a meeting of the Fund which was chaired by Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Mohiyuddin Wani here Friday. The Chief Secretary highlighted the climate change impacts and the need to address climate induced disasters stressed the need to educate the youth for sustainable management of the natural resources in the region. He expressed that Pakistan’s vulnerability to climate change and GB’s fragility required expedient steps to be taken for climate resilience.

He added that students were the future and they needed to be aware of this imminent threat and help mitigate the impacts. The Chief Secretary said under this initiative, school and college students would be sensitized with the problems of Climate change being faced by Pakistan in general and GB in particular, adding that renowned institutions like NUST, NCA, LUMS, GIK and IBA would assist GB govt Summer Camps at different institutions and the youth of GB would be taken for different exposure visits to the vulnerable areas, glaciers and national parks to imbibe a sense of climate resilience in them.

In addition, he said that more than 50 screens would be installed in schools/ colleges to display documentaries, locally made videos, animated cartoons, lectures on climate mitigation and adaptation. Awareness material would be prepared and distributed, banners and standees would also be installed. Climate expo and festivals are scheduled to be conducted at regional and provincial level this summer season, he added.

He informed that the aim was to protect the vulnerable climate of GB and produce a generation fully aware of imminent dangers so that they could become agents of climate resilience and prepared to adapt to the changing conditions. The CS GB said for this purpose, funds shall be arranged from Forests & Wildlife Fund (FWF) available with Forests & Wildlife Department as per provisions of GB Forest Act 2019.