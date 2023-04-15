Shah Rukh Khan Wins Hearts by Honouring Women Who Wear Hijabs

Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood’s biggest celebrity, has once again demonstrated that he is a terrific gentleman in addition to being a talented actor.

The actor recently met with three girls and a kid who were fans. Khan replied to each fan’s excitement, but it was his interaction with the Muslim girl wearing a hijab that attracted the most attention on social media.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the celebrity is seen treating the woman wearing a headscarf with respect. He puts his hand on his heart. Muslims all across the world have expressed their thanks and high regard for Khan’s display of respect for their religion.

The hijab is viewed as a symbol of Islam, and Muslim women are encouraged to wear it. Due to this, act of kindness has been widely appreciated by Muslim community around world, who hold Khan in high esteem for showing respect for their faith.

Actor’s behavior has been widely praised on social media, with people appreciating him for his sensitivity and respect towards Muslim women.

Bollywood superstar has always tried to raise his voice for religious tolerance and has taught importance of respecting beliefs of others beyond his own.