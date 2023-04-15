‘I want to direct Shah Rukh Khan’s Kal Ho Naa Ho sequel’ says UK filmmaker Dexter Fletcher

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan films are all across the world. People love him in romantic roles. Especially King Khan’s Kal Ho Naa Ho remains classic and iconic to date. The 2003 film directed by Nikkhil Advani still receives a lot of praise from everywhere. Recently, even filmmaker Dexter Fletcher talked about it.

The UK director said that he loves the Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan starrer film. He added that given a chance he would love to direct a sequel to Kal Ho Naa Ho. He shared that he would readily do it.

In a recent interview with Good Times, Dexter was asked whether he would have any interest in making a Bollywood film to which he replied by saying, “I would love that! I would love to do that. Kal Ho Naa Ho 2! Who’s that guy? (thinks) I don’t remember… I love that movie though, Kal Ho Naa Ho! (Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan are then said by the interviewer) Yes, I would love to do that, that would be amazing!”

In 2003, Nikkhil Advani and Karan Johar collaborated on the film Kal Ho Naa Ho, which they also both directed. Eight Filmfare Awards and two National Awards were won by it. The movie, which turned out to be Nikkhil Advani’s fantasy debut, was directed by Karan Johar, who has admitted that he still regrets not taking the reins.