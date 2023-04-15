Qudsia Ali all praises for Sajal Aly for her humble nature

Qudsia Ali is a young and talented new addition in the Pakistani media industry. She debuted from drama serial Aulad in which she played the character of an autistic girl, she performed so well and became popular after that drama. She worked in Khel Khel Main, Baitiyaan and Kuch Ankahi.

Recently, she appeared in a short chit chat session with BBC Urdu where she talked about the star actor Sajal Aly’s attitude towards her, talking about it, she said, “Sajal Aly is so humble, so humble, she is so down to earth, even if I message her that I’m stuck in this situation, this is the problem, then she properly guides me, she tells me what to do, that’s why I’m so lucky, I am lucky to have her, I have got a chance to work with amazing people who guide me, there are a lot of people who don’t even want to talk to you but Sajal Aly isn’t like that, she’s so amazing, she’s such a sweet heart”. Qudsia Ali also shared a beautiful interaction moment which happened with Sajal Aly.