KU awards 38 PhD degrees in various disciplines

The Advanced Studies and Research Board of the University of Karachi has awarded 38 PhD, 73 MPhil, and 16 M.S (30 Hours Course Work) degrees in various disciplines during the recently held ASRB meeting.

The ASRB meeting was chaired by KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, said a statement on Friday. The MPhil degrees were awarded to Yamna Khatoon (Agriculture), Dr. Tanweer Fatima (Anatomy [BMSI]), Sarah Nizmani (Applied Economics [AERC]), Khuzaima (Arabic), Syeda Rabab Zehra, Sarah Shakeel, Sana, Nimra Maqsood, and Tooba Hussain (Biochemistry), Khalid Hussain (Biotechnology [KIBGE]), Urooj Fatima (Botany), Faryal (Chemistry), Sidra Nisar, and Safia Khan (Chemistry), Madiha Sardar, Rabia Anees, Raza Ullah, Abdul Jabbar, and Khurshid Jalal (Chemistry [HEJ]), Amber Hasan (Economics), Zubia Naz (Education), Maaziya Aijaz (Environmental Studies), Sumbul Yousuf (European Studies [ASCE]), Syed Salman Haider Masood Naqvi (Food Science and Technology), Naureen (Genetics), Bisma, and Faiza Tariq (Geography), Sharin Iqbal, Adeel Ahmed Khan, Aisha Tahir, and Fawad Hafeez Qazi (Health, Physical and Sports Sciences), Tayyaba Ahmed (Islamic Learning), Ammarah Siddiqui, Syeda Shireen Zahra Naqvi, and Salman Abid (Library and Information Sciences), Rabia, Afifa Sarwar, Javeria Asif (Marine Biology), Urooj Fatima (Marine Science), Shehzeen Khalid Maskar (Mathematics), Muhammad Janees Imdad (Microbiology), Narjis Fatima, Taj Wali Khan, Hina Nawaz, and Farheen Mansoor (Molecular Medicine), Samia Waseem, Hassaan Ahmed, and Quratul Aen Ismail (Pharmaceutical Chemistry), Uzma Urooj, and Farkhanda Kokab (Pharmacognosy), Aimun Shakir, Marium Tariq, and Mahwish Fatima (Pharmacology), Muhammad Yasin (Physics), Beenish, and Amber Ayaz Memon (Physiology), Eraj Atiq (Political Science), Rida Bashir, Ahmer Abdullah, and Awaisha Inayat (Psychology), Najia Zahid (Public Administration), Zakia Begum (Sindhi), Farva Abbas Bhutto (Sociology), Farzana Faiz (Teacher Education), Zakia, and Hameed Hussain (Urdu), Nosheen Bano, Muhammad Haris, Muhammad Anas, Muhammad Hasham, and Muhammad Shakeel Shahzad (Usooluddin), and M. Irfan Shah, and Bilawal Manzoor (Zoology).

The PhD degrees were awarded to Abdul Wahab Soomro (Agriculture and Agribusiness), Syeda Bushra (Applied Economics [AERC]), Zara Sami, Uroosa Tariq, Ammara Rafique, and Sania Ishtiaq (Biochemistry), Samreen Ali (Botany), Shahbaz Manzoor, SairaYasmeen, and Nida Masroor (Commerce), Junaid Furrukh Siddiqui (Education), Fehmida (International Relations), Salma Begum, Muhammad Khalid Khan, Muhammad Attaullah, and Siddiq Fatima (Islamic Learning), Syed M. Ali Abbas Naqvi, and Abdul Qayoom Bhutto (ISPA), Nida Jamil (Mathematics), Maria Zahid, and Tayyab Un Nisa (Microbiology), Waqas Ahmed, and Zaid (Molecular Medicine), Sohila Bashindah (Persian), Gul Muhammad (Pharmaceutical Chemistry), Darakhshan Masroor (Pharmacognosy), Syed Qamar Abbas Rizvi, Adnan Iqbal, and Muhammad Jamal (Pharmacology), Ahsan Ashfaq (Physiology), Muhammad Nabeel Ul Haq, and Chanzeb Awan (Political Science), Seema Ghaffar, Muhammad Khurram Shafi, Syed Yasir Zaheer, and Abid Hussain (Public Administration), Huzaifa Sarfraz (Sociology), and Muhammad Shahid (Usooluddin).