Meeting held to finalize security arrangements for ‘Youm-e-Ali (AS)’

The district police held a meeting with religious scholars and representatives of business community here in City Police Station in connection with finalizing the security arrangements regarding ‘Youm-e-Ali (AS)’. The meeting, was co-chaired by City Police Station SHO Malik Muhammad Sajid and Cantt Police Station SHO Arslan Khan Gandapur, was held on the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani and attended by In-charge BDS Khubab Baloch, DSP City Reader Muhammad Waheed, President of Anjuman Tajran Circular Road East Chaudhry Jameel Ahmed, Khateeb Jamia Masjid Lato-Faqir Allama Syed Ghazanfar Abbas Naqvi, District Leader of Shia Ulema Council Syed Ansar Zaidi, Sahibzada Abid Farooqui, Haji Fazlur Rahman Baloch and Sharif Chohan and others. In the meeting, the participants were informed about the security arrangements during 19th of Ramazan to 23rd of Ramazan regarding the ‘Youm-e-Ali (AS)’. The SHOs said that following the instructions of Regional Police Officer Abdul Ghafoor Afridi, the Dera police under the supervision of DPO Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani has finalized all the security arrangements on the occasion of ‘Youm-e-Ali (AS)’. They said the role of religious scholars and traders was very important for maintaining peace. “No one will be allowed to disturb the law and implementation of the law will be ensured in any case,” the vowed. The participants assured the police to extend all possible cooperation for maintaining peace in the city, especially on the occasion of ‘Youm-e-Ali (AS)’.