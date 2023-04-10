Diljit Dosanjh and Nimrat Khaira to dazzle in upcoming movie ‘Jodi’

Fans of Punjabi cinema are eagerly awaiting the release of Diljit Dosanjh and Nimrit Khaira’s upcoming movie “Jodi”. The movie’s director, Amberdeep Singh, has been teasing fans with details about the movie and the latest update is that the official trailer of the movie will be released on April 11th at 10:00 a.m.

The music of the movie has already gained attention, with Singh stating that the songs will be remembered even after a decade. The official poster of the movie features a cassette with hearts rolling in, which could be a hint at a musical love story.

Diljit, who shared the update on his Instagram account, will be seen in two other movies, Imtiaz Ali’s “Chamkila” with Parineeti Chopra and ‘The Crew’ with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu. However, it’s his pairing with Nimrit Khaira that has fans particularly excited.

Details about the movie’s plot are still under wraps, but fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the trailer. With Diljit and Nimrit’s on-screen chemistry and the promise of unforgettable music, ‘Jodi’ is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films of Punjabi cinema.