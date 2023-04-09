Bella, Saba Qamar and others send prayers for Palestine

A heart-breaking series of attacks on Palestinians by Israel has led to many people coming forth and condemning the brutal acts.

As has become routine, Israeli forces attacked worshippers inside Al-Aqsa mosque during the holy month of Ramadan.

Many took to their social media profiles to speak up against these atrocities. Amongst these individuals were names like Bella Hadid, Usman Mukhtar, Saba Qamar and Syra Yousuf.

Taking to her Insta Stories, Hadid wrote, “This is not about religion or hating one another here on the internet to separate us. I am a believer in all religions and what each has to offer. I can’t express that enough. This is about a government system using their own people and our people as political pawns. Use your moral compass to understand what you feel is wrong or right, as a human being, with a human heart.”

Usman Mukhtar was seen sharing a feed post doing the rounds that stated, “What is terrorism? Attacking unarmed Palestinians during Ramadan. Every single year.”

Syra, too, took to her Instagram Story to share a clip of the aftermath of the attack by the Israeli forces. “This is insanity. And heart-breaking,” wrote the Sinf-a-Aahan star.

Saba Qamar took to Twitter to share her thoughts. “And never think that Allah is unaware of what the wrongdoers do. Keep the people of Palestine, Kashmir and all those who are oppressed in your prayers,” wrote the actor.

Tensions are escalating in occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank as important religious festivals, the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan and the Jewish Passover, converge. There are concerns that confrontations at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third-holiest shrine in Islam and the most sacred site in Judaism, could spark further imbalanced violence between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas, as has happened in the past.