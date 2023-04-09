China’s e-commerce logistics sector logs steady growth in March

China’s e-commerce logistics activities continued to see sound performance in March, with stable expansion on both demand and supply, industry data showed.

The index tracking e-commerce logistics activities went up 1.1 points from February to 108.3 points in March, close to its highest point in 2022, according to a survey jointly conducted by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and e-commerce giant JD.com.

Eight out of the nine major sub-indices measuring e-commerce logistics activities in different fields recorded growth last month, with those for business volume and rural business up 1.7 points and 4.4 points, respectively, from February.

The survey predicts that the index will continue to rise in April, noting that demand is expected to continue expanding and great potential exists on the supply side amid the country’s strengthening economic recovery.

Meanwhile, China’s Ministry of Finance said it plans to issue two batches of electronic savings bonds totaling 38 billion yuan (about 5.52 billion U.S. dollars). One batch of bonds with a value not exceeding 19 billion yuan will have a maturity of three years and a fixed coupon rate of 3 percent, while the other batch of five-year bonds will come with a fixed coupon rate of 3.12 percent and issuance volume not topping 19 billion yuan, according to the ministry.

The two batches of bonds will be issued from April 10 to April 19. They will be the first and second batches of such bonds issued by the ministry this year.China’s major excavator manufacturers reported an increase in exports in the first quarter of the year, industry data showed.

In that period, exports of China’s major excavator makers rose 13.3 percent year on year to 28,643 units, data from the China Construction Machinery Association showed. Sales of the equipment declined 25.5 percent from the previous year to 57,471 units during the same period.

In March alone, excavator exports came in at 11,679 units, rising 10.9 percent year on year.