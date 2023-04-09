KP govt takes excellent measures for promotion of reproductive health

District Population Welfare Officer of Abbottabad, Shams ur Rahman Saturday said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had taken excellent measures for the promotion of reproductive health and reproductive rights across the province for the welfare and prosperity of the people.

Talking to the media, he further said that women were subjected to injustices regarding reproductive issues, and these injustices were a violation of their reproductive rights. ?hen the government protects their rights, they will obtain them legally and misconceptions will be eliminated, he told.

He said that health centers, laboratories and other facilities related to health had been delegated to the Population Welfare Department for check and balance, approval and empowerment under the Population Welfare Act 2020.

District Population Officer said that the provincial government has emphasized the protection of reproductive rights under the oversight of the Population Welfare Department for the welfare of the people by authorizing the implementation of the relevant act by ensuring the provision of the best medical facilities and rights related to reproductive health, free from any discrimination, and to make it certain.

In the light of this act, any government or non-governmental organization will be subject to the prior permission of the Department of Population Welfare to provide reproductive health services, and they will strive to provide standardized reproductive health facilities to the public throughout the province, adding he said.

Shams ur Rehman said that the Department had been given these powers in this act so that they can oversee the institutions providing reproductive health facilities and ensure the provision of standardized facilities, as well as to ensure the implementation of punishment and penalties in the law for the provision of non-standard reproductive health facilities.