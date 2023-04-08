Future “Star Wars” film director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy confirms

A new Star Wars movie, which is now in the screenplay stage, will be directed by Pakistani director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, according to a Lucasfilm announcement. (Deadline).

The movie marks the entertainment company’s first significant big-screen release since 2019’s Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker.

In recent years, the studio has moved its attention to TV projects including The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Andor. The movie will be co-written by Obaid-Chinoy and Damon Lindelof, who both won Oscars for their documentary films Saving Face and A Girl in the River.

Daisy Ridley will reprise her role as Rey in her movie, which will be set after the events of The Rise of Skywalker, when she creates a new Jedi Order. The script was written by Peaky Blinders’ Steven Knight.

The undertaking represents several turning points for the series, including Obaid-Chinoy becoming the first female and person of color to helm a Star Wars film. Obaid-Chinoy, James Mangold, and Dave Filoni have been tapped to helm three new live-action Star Wars movies, according to Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm.

The renowned director said, “I have always been drawn to the stories of the underdogs who have triumphed against all odds,” in an exclusive interview with Express Tribune.

The Davids and Goliaths conflict. The athletic team surprised everyone by defeating the untouchable champs. For decades, Nelson Mandela persevered in his fight for freedom and won. More of these tales are needed in the world.

The director posted on Instagram, saying, “It has been quite a day in London. The word is out! To be directing the upcoming Star Wars film and bringing Daisy Ridley back to the galaxy makes me really happy. The hero’s journey has always drawn me in, and the world surely needs more heroes.

“The blueprints of the heroes we see on screen are rooted in reality,” she continued. “I’ve spent my life meeting real-life heroes, who have overcome the most oppressive empires and battled impossible odds.

To me, that is the heart of Star Wars. That is why I was drawn to the promise of a new Jedi Order, and that is why I’m particularly excited about being immersed inside a Jedi Academy with a powerful Jedi Master.”