When Raj Babbar, Naseeruddin Shah and Gulshan Grover formed a syndicate

Veteran actor Raj Babbar appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show alongside his children, daughter Juhi, and his two sons, Prateik and Arya.

On the show, he recalled anecdotes about his career, and laughed along when host Kapil Sharma joked about his lack of dancing skills.

Raj Babbar told a self-deprecating story about how he and his fellow co-stars staged a walk-out from a film produced by Boney Kapoor, because they felt inadequate in front of the far more accomplished dancer Mithun Chakraborty. The actor said that he formed a ‘syndicate’ with co-actors Naseeruddin Shah and Gulshan Grover, who were all aware that they couldn’t match up to Mithun’s skills.

Kapil joked about his dancing and asked if any of his choreographers had ever given up on him. The actor replied sarcastically in Hindi, “I was doing Boney Kapoor’s first film. We had Naseeruddin Shah, Gulshan Grover, myself – all phenomenal dancers. And then there was Mithun Chakraborty, a terrible dancer. He’d be able to do any movement the choreographer gave him. We became fed up, and started a syndicate.”

He said that the ‘syndicate’ decided to stage a walk-out the next time that the choreographer, the infamously temperamental Kamal Master, would yell at them. This was done only because they didn’t want to dance. To make matters worse, Mithun was doing his job diligently. After being scolded for not performing well, they walked out as planned. But just as they were walking out, Boney Kapoor came running to check what the problem was. “It was only after that that we became friends and we struck a compromise. We agreed to do the bare minimum hand movements in the background, behind Mithun,” he said. Later that night, Raj confessed to Boney and said, “Sorry sir, humse galti hogayi.” The film in question was 1980’s Hum Paanch, which also starred Sanjeev Kumar, Shabana Azmi, Amrish Puri and Deepti Naval. Raj Babbar was most recently seen in the Prime Video series Happy Family: Conditions Apply.