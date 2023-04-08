NSC okays comprehensive operation against terrorism

The National Security Committee (NSC) on Friday approved a multi-pronged comprehensive operation with the support of the government and the nation to eradicate the menace of terrorism from the country with a new resolve, determination and valour.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the 41st meeting of the National Security Committee held at the Prime Minister House.

The federal ministers, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, services chiefs and high-ranking officers of the departments concerned attended the meeting, which was a continuation of the meeting held after the terrorist attack on the Peshawar Police Lines on January 2, 2023.

At the start of the meeting, the participants paid tribute to those who were martyred in the Gayari sector tragedy on April 7, 2012.

Emphasizing comprehensive national security, it was declared that relief to the people was of central importance. The forum was told that the government was taking measures in this connection.

The meeting acknowledged the sacrifices and efforts of the security forces for ensuring permanent peace for the nation. The forum reiterated the resolve to continue operation till the eradication of terrorism from Pakistan.

The committee proclaimed that the recent wave of terrorism was the result of the soft corner and the absence of a well thought-out policy against the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which was declared a terrorist organization but against the public expectations and wishes, under the previous policy terrorists were allowed to return without any hindrance. In the name of confidence building, dangerous terrorists of the TTP were released from jails, it added.

It was noted that due to the return of the dangerous terrorists and support of different terrorist organizations to them from Afghanistan, peace and stability, which were the result of innumerable sacrifices and continuous efforts, were affected.

It was agreed that in the new multi-pronged and comprehensive operation, combined efforts at diplomatic, security, economic and social levels would be undertaken for the elimination of the menace of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. A high-level committee was formed which within two weeks would present its recommendations for the implementation of the policy and to draw its parameters. The leadership appreciated the successful operation of the leading intelligence agency during which a highly wanted terrorist Gulzar Imam aka Shambay was arrested. The terrorist was the founding leader of the Baloch National Army and was involved in different terrorist activities for a long time.

The committee strongly condemned the increasing hatred and division in society and attempts to spread foreign-sponsored poisonous propaganda on social media against the state institutions and their leadership to achieve hidden targets and stated that those attempts were affecting national security. While expressing resolve to fail the heinous designs of the enemies of the country, the committee said every effort would be made to maintain peace which was achieved with the supreme sacrifices and constant endeavours of the martyrs.