IHC extends Imran’s bail in eight cases

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday extended pre-arrest bail of former prime minister Imran Khan in eight cases which will remain valid till April 18. An IHC division bench, comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, heard the bail applications of Imran Khan in cases registered against him under terrorism charges. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, however, decided not to appear in court. He had instead filed an application for exemption from appearance which was also approved. The cases, in which Imran Khan had sought pre-arrest bail, include stone pelting, vandalism and arson outside the Islamabad judicial complex. The court is also hearing another plea of Khan for the provision of security. The court had granted Imran interim bail in the cases till today, and ordered that the PTI chief appear before it in every hearing and participate in the investigation till a decision on the bail applications. The police’s investigation officer was also told to attend all hearings. However, it has been learned that Imran Khan will not appear in court, and his lawyers have filed a request for one-time exemption from appearance.