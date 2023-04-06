Has Saba Qamar developed feelings for someone?

Saba Qamar Zaman, the stunning actress, recently turned 39.

Saba Qamar began her career in showbiz with her debut in the classic drama serial ‘Main Aurat Hoon,’ proving that the lady possesses exceptional acting abilities.

Saba has been seen posting a lot of videos with ‘flowers’ on her Instagram handle in the last few months.

Saba makes it a point to always include thoughtful captions, which appear to imply that there is someone special in her life who is very keen on gifting Saba a lot and a lot of beautiful flowers.

The Pakistani celebrity took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her most recent birthday celebration with close friends and relatives.

We can spot a lot of bouquets of red and white roses, cakes and balloons in the birthday video posted by Saba Qamar on her social media handle.

Here is the caption of Saba’s latest video post: “I want to thank all my fans, friends, and family for those wonderful birthday messages, some of which almost brought me to tears. Thank you all for showing me such an amount of love and making my birthday an event to remember for years to come. I feel like the most important person in the world. I am overwhelmed by the love you guys showed me. I love you all from the bottom of my heart.”

Previously Saba Qamar shared another video that once again featured bouquets of white flowers and a frame with ‘LOVE’ written on it.

In one of the videos, she stated: “Kuch toh hai tujh se raabta.”

Since we all love to speculate, Saba Qamar’s latest posts do seem to indicate that the star might be romantically involved with someone.

The captions uploaded by Saba on her latest posts also quite contribute to the fact that Saba might actually have developed feelings for someone, however one can only assume until there is an official announcement made.

Let us also enlighten you in case you might not be aware, previously, Saba Qamar had announced being committed to a male and the Pakistani star initiated the whole affair by sharing a lot of mysterious notes etc however Saba ended up breaking up with her former beau after creating A LOT of uproar over the internet.