Khai looks so grown up in picture shared by Yolanda

Yolanda Hadid is “living life, present and in the moment” and enjoying time with family, including her granddaughter Khai.

In a series of photos posted to Instagram Feb. 22, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shared a sweet snap of her holding the 2-year-old as her daughter Gigi Hadid, who shares Khai with ex Zayn Malik, gazed lovingly down at the pair from her horse. Given that Gigi is protective of Khai’s privacy, Yolanda shielded her granddaughter’s face in the photo. However, the supermodel, 27, has shared some insight into their world, such as by detailing their morning routine and describing Khai’s milestones. “I think she’s a genius,” Gigi said on a September episode of Sunday Today With Willie Geist. “But I think that’s what everyone says about their kid. It’s so much fun. The more that she talks, and understands, and remembers, it just gets more and more fun. And she’s a blessing.”

Yolanda’s post also featured pictures of her daughter Bella Hadid, 26; son Anwar Hadid, 23; boyfriend Joseph Jingoli; and some of her friends. In addition, the 59-year-old shared a message on trying to find a balance with social media.

“After my 10-month social media detox I am trying to figure out a healthy way of connecting with my online community without making it a daily thing because posting and engaging in social media can take up too many hours of my day,” she wrote in the caption. “Maybe it’s the escape of the everyday struggles we all face but it also makes you disassociate from real life connections, missing out on real time conversations and blessings.”

Yolanda then further expressed her concerns.

“I don’t know the answers,” she continued, “but I do see the red flags, it seems like crack cocaine for the brain and the addiction is real….I believe that there is a lot of mental health issues attached to it as well, sensory overload of the nervous system and feelings of not being good enough in comparison to others. Steve Jobs did not give a iPhone to his own kids for a very good reason…”

And she encouraged her fans to focus their time and energy on life offline. “Only In time will we learn the consequences of phone and social media addictions,” she added, “in the mean time try to stay present, enjoy your family time, have a cup of coffee with a friend, put your phone away when you are with young children, make those around you feel worthy of your time and attention so together we can see all the beauty life has to offer….”