Speakers emphasis initiation of grand dialogue for fair elections

Political experts here Wednesday underlined the need of institutions’ restraint and initiation of grand political dialogue for ensuring free and transparent election imperative for sustainable democracy and revival of economy in the country. Talking to APP, Professor DR A.H Hilali, former Chairman, Political Science Department, University of Peshawar told APP that all state institutions including legislature, executive and judiciary derive strength from the constitution and the country’s can move forward when it work under its constitutional domain.

Underlying the need for institutions’ restraints after SC verdict in KP and Punjab election case, he said people as well democracy suffer in case of misunderstanding among state institutions. He said democratic governments that came into existence through transparent and free elections enjoyed people’s overwhelming support enabling them to take quick decisions for their wellbeing and socioeconomic development of the country. He said democracy was the process of political evolution and it strengthened its roots after free and transparent elections. Dr Hilali said political unity and dialogue was imperative among political parties ahead of general elections so that no one can raise a finger on polls’ results.

Dr Hilali said a politically stable government guarantees sustainable economic development, national security and social harmony, transparency and capitalisation of resources, freedom of expression and pragmatic foreign policy. To achieve these key goals, he said the 1973 constitution empowered all political parties to serve their countrymen for five years after winning the election and implement its manifestoes, adding that in democracies, people have the power to decide about the future of political parties through power of votes.

He said that wrangling between political parties and mistrust among institutions had led to derailment of the democracy four times in the past and that no elected prime minister had completed the five-year constitutional term. He said that elections were fast approaching and urged all political parties including PDM and PTI to sit together and immediately start a grand political dialogue to take the ship of democracy to safe shores. Ejaz Khan, former chairman IR Department, University of Peshawar said free and transparent elections were prerequisite for a stable government.