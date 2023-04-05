Ira shares fan moment with Nick Jonas at NMACC

Ira Khan, the daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, had a fan moment when she met her teenage crush, Nick Jonas, at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

The young starlet took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of herself with the American singer and actress Kat Graham.

In the pictures, Ira looks stunning in an off-shoulder blue and black top, while Nick looks dapper in formal attire. Another photo shows Ira in a dark gold and blue gown as she poses with Kat Graham. The final photo shows Ira with her fiancé Nupur Shikhare.

Captioning the post, Ira wrote, “My teenage fantasies, my young-adult fantasies and then my real life fantasy @nupur_popeye You’re it. I know you know but just wanted to make sure.” The NMACC, which was inaugurated last week, was attended by several A-list celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar, and of course, Nick Jonas.