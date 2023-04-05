ATC extends interim bail of Imran Khan in three cases

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan till April 13 in three cases.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan heard the matter as duty judge and extended the interim bail after the PTI chairman appeared before the court in compliance with the court orders.

The court had summoned Imran Khan to appear at 11.00 am after dismissing his application for exemption from personal appearance for one-day in three cases, earlier in the day.

Imran Khan’s counsel had filed the application, pleading with the court to exempt his client from personal appearance for one-day in three cases as he could not appear due to security issues.

The court had rejected the application and summoned Imran Khan to appear at 11.00am. The court had observed that if Imran Khan did not appear then the matter would be decided as per law. The court further observed that whoever comes to the court, would get relief.

At this stage, the court also ordered the joint investigation team head to complete the investigations as soon as possible and asked him to appear on the next date of hearing.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ATC had given interim bail to the PTI chief in three cases a week ago and ordered him to ensure his presence at subsequent hearings.

Race Course Police had registered the cases against the PTI chief and other party leaders and workers on charges of attacking the police teams and burning official property and vehicles outside his Zaman Park residence. The cases had been registered under sections of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.