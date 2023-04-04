Hira Mani’s son guides her for interviews

Celebrity couple Hira Mani and Salman Saqib Sheikh reveal how they maintain a pleasant environment at their home with their two kids.

The ‘Bandish’ actors, Hira and Mani, were the latest guests of host Nida Yasir on ARY Digital’s Ramadan special transmission ‘Shan-e-Suhoor’.

The couple revealed that the two are pretty easy-going and chilled out with their kids, who often behave like elders to them. “Our elder one tells Hira, ‘Mama, what kind of things you are saying in these interviews, could have asked me to guide you’,” said Sheikh.

Hira added, “Once I asked him to manage me, to which Muzammil went like, ‘Half of my life would be wasted in doing so’.”

The actor also mentioned that Muzammil sat her down at the end of each day, to talk about the things that are bothering her at work, in order to ease her stress.

It is pertinent to mention that the beloved showbiz couple, Hira Mani and Salman Saqib Sheikh tied the knot in April 2008. The duo is parents to two sons, Muzammil, 13, and Ibrahim, 8. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in ARY Digital’s Ramadan telefilm ‘Aik Anaar Do Bemaar’ with Muneeb Butt and Noor Hassan.