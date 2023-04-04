APHC urges UN to take notice of India’s settler colonialism drive

Illegally detained senior All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, has urged the United Nations and world human rights organizations to take effective notice of India’s ongoing settler colonialism campaign, fully at work, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which is under military siege since August 2019 when Indian abrogated Kashmir’s special status.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Nayeem Ahmed Khan in a message from New Delhi’s infamous Tihar Jail said that the authoritarian move was part of India’s settler colonialism policy to strangulate Kashmiris economically.

“Economic strangulation of Kashmiris has since long been a part of India’s systematic settler colonialism campaign in the territory that includes illegal confiscations, dispossession, forced evictions, demolition of the civilian properties and disempowering indigenous people,” he added.

He said vicious agenda aimed at marginalizing the majority community in Kashmir is in force since the Modi government revoked Articles 370 and 35-A on 5th August 2019. Since then, Khan said, dozens of Kashmiris have been dismissed from their jobs on bogus charges and properties including houses and lands were seized while the apartheid regime has opened floodgates of employment for non-locals under a wicked plan.

Nayeem Ahmed Khan said that a deliberate attempt to terminate Kashmiri government employees from their rightful jobs was a dangerous game plan to minimize the role of Kashmiris in the civil administration.

Terming it a deep-rooted conspiracy against the indigenous population, he said, “Settler-colonialism drive has been initiated under the garb of the newly introduced domicile law to replace the indigenous population with a new society of settlers”.

The redefinition of the law, he said, had formally paved the way for outsiders to get settled in the territory permanently besides enabling them to be the claimants of the already existing jobs in IIOJK.

Urging the world human rights organizations to take effective notice of the matter, Nayeem Khan said that the amendments made to the domicile and other laws were meant to push forward and implement the right-wing Hindu extremist parties’ agenda of effecting demographic change and disempowering the people of the occupied territory.