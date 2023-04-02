Punjab police seeks 506 new posts of senior wardens

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that departmental promotion as per merit and seniority is the basic right of every police officer and official which they will get in any case. IG Punjab has taken a positive step to resolve the long-standing issue of promotion of Traffic Wardens and has sent the summary of 506 new posts of Senior Traffic Wardens to the Government of Punjab for approval. According to the details, hundreds of wardens serving in major districts of the province, including the provincial capital Lahore, will be promoted to the next scale. 271 wardens in Lahore, 90 in Rawalpindi, 75 in Faisalabad, 45 in Multan and 25 in Gujranwala will become senior traffic wardens while no additional expenses will be incurred on the government exchequer due to the abolishment of old vacant seats.

IG Punjab said that paving the way for career promotion will boost the morale of all wardens and improve the traffic management across the province. Dr Usman Anwar directed the traffic wardens to perform their duties more diligently than before and along with issuance of license, be courteous to the citizens on the roads and do not leave any effort in the smooth flow of traffic. Dr. Usman Anwar has signed the summary for the promotions of traffic wardens and has sent it to the Punjab government for approval. IG Punjab said that with the approval of the new posts, the service structure of the traffic wardens will be strengthened and they will ensure that they perform their duties with more hard work, diligence and dedication.