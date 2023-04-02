New traffic police office lacks basic safety measures

The newly established office of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) at Faizabad lacks proper security measures, despite receiving an average of over five hundred daily visitors for various affairs.

The Faizabad office became fully operational on February 20, 2023 where various sections including licensing and education wing are operating. Police source said that more than five hundred persons visit this office on daily basis for various affairs mainly related to licensing and driving classes.

A visit to the office has revealed that the vast area has no boundary wall and fiber rooms have been placed for police officials and Jawans. A small canteen is also there but it lacks proper facilities while the mosque has space to accommodate only 10-15 faithfuls.

There is no proper wash room facility for visitors and even for the cops serving there.

Police and their work are both widely perceived as sensitive, and the sacrifices as well as deaths of police officers or law enforcers in the war against terrorism attracted major headlines. Despite high profile, there is surprisingly little security in this newly established office of ITP and basic safety measures have been neglected in this vast area.

A small gate has been installed for entry of visitors where only two law enforcers have been assigned duties. These cops are sitting under an outdoor umbrella cover in the tough weather who mostly allow visitors to enter into the ITP office premises after little questioning with them related to their visit.

The staff attached to the offices of Chief Traffic Officer and Superintendent of Police (Traffic) has no proper sitting arrangement and they have been also using fiber rooms.

Chief Traffic Officer Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer was contacted on his cell number as well as what’s app for his comments on this issue but he did not respond.

The Islamabad Police spokesperson was also contacted about the same issue who informed that nine policemen are performing security duties in three shifts under the supervision of ASI in the Traffic Police office Faizabad. They are deputed on the front and back sides of the office, he added.

However, it has been observed that this staff in this vast area having no boundary wall is insufficient and there is dire need to improve security measures to avoid any mishap.