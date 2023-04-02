PESD rescues 1, 35, 960 victims in March

The Secretary Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD), Dr Rizwan Naseer said that PESD rescued 135960 victims while responding to 140551 emergencies with an average response time of seven minutes across Punjab during the month of March 2023. He said that out of 140551 emergencies, Rescue Service responded 34771 were road traffic accidents, 85825 medical emergencies, 1608 fire incidents, 3504 crime incidents, 72 drowning incidents, 66 structural collapses, 997 Animal Rescue and 13708 miscellaneous operations in Punjab. He was presiding over the monthly review meeting held at Rescue Headquarters here on Saturday, which was attended by all Heads of wings of Rescue Headquarters and Emergency Services Academy. On this occasion, the Head of Provincial Monitoring Cell briefed the Secretary PESD about monthly emergency statistics. He was informed that 309 people died in 34771 RTAs in Punjab during the last month. Out of these traffic accidents, the majority of traffic accidents 7789 occurred in Lahore in which 33 people died. Similarly, 2597 RTCs in Faisalabad, 2389 RTCs in Multan, 2065 in Gujranwala, 1346 in Rawalpindi, and 1245 in Sheikhupura while the remaining 17340 accidents took place in 30 districts of Punjab. Similarly, the majority of fire incidents took place in major districts i.e., 414 incidents in Lahore, 133 in Faisalabad, 100 in Rawalpindi, 90 in Gujranwala, 89 in Multan and 52 in Sheikhupura. After a detailed review of the emergency data, Dr Rizwan expressed his serious concern over 309 deaths of people in 34771 road traffic crashes during the last month. He directed all District Emergency Officers of Punjab to be vigilant during the Holy month of Ramadan especially before and after Iftar, Tarawih, and Jumma prayers.