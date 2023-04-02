‘Salam Sanitation Day’ to acknowledge workers services

The Water and Sanitation Services Company Mardan (WSSCM) on Saturday observed “Salam Sanitation Day” to acknowledge the services of its sanitary workers. WSSCM General Manager Engineer Muhammad Khalil Akbar said the sanitary workers were always at the forefront in all emergency situations. He said the day was observed to present glowing tributes to the professional dedication and valuable services of sanitary workers. A walk has been organized by WSSCM on the occasion of “Salam Sanitation Day” led by General Manager Engineer Muhammad Khalil Akbar to paying tribute to sanitation workers. The participants of the walk hold banners and placards with the slogan “Salam Sanitation Staff”. The GM called upon the citizens to honor sanitary staff diligently by cooperating with them. He said the aim of observing the day was to highlight the important role of sanitary workers who were always foregoing their own leave for private engagements while performing their duties even on public holidays.