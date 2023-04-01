President okays withdrawal of review petitions against Justice Isa

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday approved the withdrawal of the curative review reference and Civil Miscellaneous Application (CMA) against Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa. The president gave his approval on the advice of the prime minister in accordance with Article 48 of the Constitution. Dr Alvi also signed his power of attorney in favor of Advocate Supreme Court Anees Ahmed Shehzad. Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered to withdraw the curative review reference against Senior Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa. The cabinet meeting, presided over by Shehbaz Sharif, decided not to pursue the reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa. Taking to twitter, the premier wrote: “On my direction, the government has decided to withdraw the Curative Review Petition against senior most Judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Qazi Faez Isa”. The government later forwarded a summary for withdrawing the curative review reference against Justice Isa. The Law Ministry sent the summary to the president.