ETPB fails to recover Rs 5bn land from mafia in Bhera

Chairman of Evacuee Trust Property, Habib-ur-Rehman Gillani failed to protect the government land as the land mafia continue to seize Rs 5 billion commercial land of Evacuee Trust located in Bhera Tehsil.

Chairman Evacuee Trust Property instead of recovering the government land is patronizing the encroachment mafia. The Settlement Commissioner Punjab has given the decision to own 87 kanal 10 marla land on 29/10/2020. The commissioner gave the decision in light of the inquiry of DC Sargodha, the anti-corruption department and related institutions. The commissioner said in his decision that this land is the property of the Evacuee Trust Property and ordered the officials of the trust to recover the possession of the land immediately and the department should get its land immediately.

Former Chairman Evacuee Trust Property ordered to file a reference of land worth Rs 5 billion. On the orders of the former chairman, administrator Faisalabad and deputy administrator Sargodha filed a reference for the recovery of this land.

Despite the orders of the Settlement Commissioner Punjab and former Chairman Evacuee Trust Property, the current Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gillani is still unable to take action against the land-grabbing mafias. Sources have told The Daily Times that the current chairman has to sit by suppressing this reference by colluding with the mafias occupying the land. Before deciding on this reference, the chairman is busy, planning to hand over the land to the mafia instead of taking back the land by consulting his concerned officers.

According to the details, official documents and documents obtained by the Daily Times, commercial land worth Rs 5 billion of evacuee property in Bhaira, a tehsil of Sargodha was occupied by local occupation mafia Yusuf etc. and their frontman Raja Mujaid. There is 87 kanal 10 marla commercial government land in front of the Lari Adaa in Bhaira tehsil of Sargodha. High Court, Supreme Court, Settlement Commissioner Punjab, DC Sargodha, Anti-Corruption and all other concerned agencies have given decisions regarding this land in their decisions and inquiries regarding this land. The reference of this land itself has also been filed to the Chairman Evacuee Trust Property, according to the document, proceedings are pending by taking back the possession of the most valuable land of Five billion rupees and rejecting the fake transfers.

A reference has been pending with the Chairman of Evacuee Trust Property Habib-ur-Rehman Gillani for the last three years for the recovery of 87 kanals of 10 marla commercial land worth Rs 5 billion from the mafia near Bhaira Lari Adda in the tehsil of Sargodha. Sargodha, Anti-Corruption, Administrator of Evacuee Trust Property, Deputy Administrator and concerned officers, documents have been submitted in the light of all the facts based on the decisions of the Settlement Commissioner Punjab, Lahore High Court, Supreme Court and the record of deposits, which prove that this land is the ownership of the Evacuee Trust Property. According to the document received by Daily Times, It has been reported that Khasra No. 1194, 1195, 1196, 1197, 1198, 1199, 1204,1203 Rqaba Tadadi 87 Kanal 10 Marla Village Bhaira Malikiti Mhnat Shudat Grachala etc. cast Faqeer Sanyasi evacuee this area as waqf property,

It has been written in the reference that there is a registration of the Central Government and there is the registration of RL-II No. 48, which is wrong and copyrighted. A writ petition no. 547/1970 in Lahore High Court Anjuman-e-Araiyan vs. Abdul Rasheed etc. was filed regarding this area, which was dismissed by the court on 18/12/1970, whose appeal no. 291/1971 was heard by the double bench of the Lahore High Court and the decision of the single bench on 5/7/1972. After this, civil appeal number 96/1976 was filed in the Supreme Court of Pakistan, which was decided on 26/4/1982, in which the decision of the High Court was upheld, and a copy of the decisions in the reference is written. It has been requested in the under-trial reference that the previous situation should be restored by cancelling the transfer numbers 6173 and 6174 so that the most valuable land of the department can be protected.

Local occupation mafia Yusuf etc. and their frontman Raja Mujaed Bakhar have started construction by grabbing government land due to alleged nexus with the chairman of Evacuee Trust Property in Bhaira, a tehsil of Sargodha. Instead of protecting the land of his department, the chairman is busy, meeting the concerned officers for hours to dismiss this reference by colluding with the encroachment mafias and planning to give the land to the mafias, while the officers of the Evacuee Trust Property are still unable to recover the possession of the government land.

Chairman Evacuee Trust Property said that this case is pending in my court, I cannot comment on the possession of 87 kanal 10 marla commercial government land worth Rs 5 billion and the reference pending for three years. When I asked, why the reference of his department for the last three years, in which the request for land has been recovered, has not been decided yet. He was unable to answer, but he replied to the question of recommendation from the Prime Minister’s House. They were questioned, but instead of responding, they kept quiet. On the other hand, several calls were also made to contact the spokesman of the Evacuee Trust Property Amir Hashmi, but he did not take the call.