Friday, March 31, 2023


Today’s gold prices in Pakistan – 31 March 2023

The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 207,700 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,070.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Karachi PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Islamabad PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Peshawar PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Quetta PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Sialkot PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Attock PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Gujranwala PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Jehlum PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Multan PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Bahawalpur PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Gujrat PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Nawabshah PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Chakwal PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Hyderabad PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Nowshehra PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Sargodha PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Faisalabad PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470

