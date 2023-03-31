Today’s gold prices in Pakistan – 31 March 2023

The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 207,700 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,070. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880. Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities. City Gold Silver Lahore PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470 Karachi PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470 Islamabad PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470 Peshawar PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470 Quetta PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470 Sialkot PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470 Attock PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470 Gujranwala PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470 Jehlum PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470 Multan PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470 Bahawalpur PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470 Gujrat PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470 Nawabshah PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470 Chakwal PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470 Hyderabad PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470 Nowshehra PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470 Sargodha PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470 Faisalabad PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470