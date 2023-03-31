DSP among four killed in Lakki Marwat blast

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) district Lakki Marwat Iqbal Mohmand and three of his squad members embraced martyrdom while six police officials got injured in an apparently planned terrorist attack on a police station followed by an IED blast on DSP’s vehicle in district Lakki Marwat in the wee hours on Thursday. According to police, the terrorists first attacked the Sadar police station with modern and heavy weapons but the police personnel who were already on alert gave a befitting response as a result of which the terrorists retreated and escaped while taking advantage of the darkness. However, in exchange for firing five police personnel deployed at the police station including Head Constable Farooq Shah and Constables Amanatullah, Azghar Ali, Gul Tiaz and Arif were injured. As soon as the information went viral on the police wireless system, DSP Iqbal Mohmand along with his squad rushed to the police station to rescue the injured police officials but himself fell prey to an IED blast at Peerwale Mor, which claimed the lives of DSP Iqbal Khan Mohmand and three of his gunners including Karamat, Waqar and Ali Marjan while driver of the vehicle Sardar Ali was injured in the deadly blast. The other teams of the police force also arrived at the scene, cordoned off the area and started a search operation. Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and shifted injured and the dead bodies to the hospitals. DSP Iqbal Khan Mohmand had been serving in Lakki Marwat for a long time and had conducted several successful operations against terrorists and criminals. KP police chief and District Police Officer (DPO) Lakki Marwat said that DSP Iqbal Mohmand’s dedication and bravery would be remembered forever and expressed the resolve that the perpetrators of the cowardly attack would soon be brought to justice.