Pharmaceutical goods’ export increases by 30.4% to US$232m

The export of pharmaceuticals goods from the country has witnessed an increase of 30.38 percent during the first eight months of the fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period last year.

Pakistan exported pharmaceutical products worth US$ 232.812 million during the period from July-February (2022-23) as compared to the export of US$ 178.563 million during July-February (2021-22), showing a growth of 30.38 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the export of pharmaceutical goods also rose by 109.06 percent from 18,551 metric tons to 38,783 metric tons, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the pharmaceutical goods’ export increased by 17.26 percent during the month of February 2023 as compared to the same month of last year.

The pharmaceutical exports in February 2023 were recorded at US $27.661 million against the export of US$ 23,590 million in February 2022, the PBS data revealed. On a month-on-month basis, the exports of pharmaceutical goods however decreased by 8.15 percent in February 2023 as compared to US$ 30.114 million in January 2023.