Naqvi orders transfer of DC over disorder in flour distribution

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Dera Ghazi Khan to monitor provision of free flour programme today. Mohsin Naqvi made a surprise visit of free flour distribution centre being established at Government Postgraduate College of Commerce and Model Bazaar. Mohsin Naqvi listened to the complaints of men and women being present at the centre and issued directions to further improve their arrangements. Mohsin Naqvi expressed his anger over the dearth of facilities and arrangements at the centre in comparison to the number of men and women present at the centre. Mohsin Naqvi ordered to transfer Deputy Commissioner DG Khan over disorder and public rush. Mohsin Naqvi further ordered to increase facilities and arrangements at the centre according to the number of citizens. Mohsin Naqvi got flour distributed among men and women in his presence. Mohsin Naqvi appealed to the women to make a queue so that flour can be distributed among men and women being present at the centre accordingly. Mohsin Naqvi also inspected flour distribution process and inquired from the citizens about the facilities available at the centre. The women apprised Mohsin Naqvi about the problems being faced by them with regard to collecting flour at the centre. Mohsin Naqvi noted down their problems and issued directions for their prompt resolution to the concerned quarters. Mohsin Naqvi also inspected arrangements being made for the distribution of flour at the centre and also checked quality and weight of flour. Mohsin Naqvi while talking with the media persons said that there are some issues at the established centers for the distribution of flour which will be resolved at the earliest and supply of flour is being further improved. Mohsin Naqvi remarked that the problems which have been identified at the centers will be resolved as soon as possible.Mohsin Naqvi further stated that financial assistance amounting to Rs.10 lac each will be given to the heirs of those who died during stampede and during flour distribution process. Mohsin Naqvi said that flood caused huge damage to the fields and fruits and we are importing fruits from Iran. Commissioner DG Khan, RPO DG Khan and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, on the directions of the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi free flour supply centers were opened today at 6 am across the province to provide free flour to the people. Commissioners, RPOs, deputy commissioners, and DPOs visited flour distribution points in their cities and monitored the process.

Meanwhile, provincial ministers and advisers have also been assigned responsibilities to improve the process of flour distribution. Provincial Minister of Education Mansoor Qadir has been assigned to Sargodha, Provincial Minister of C&W Bilal Ahsan to Multan, Provincial Minister of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Dr Jawad Akram to Gujranwala, Provincial Minister of Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Azfar Ali Nasir to Sahiwal, Provincial Minister of Local Government Ibrahim Murad to Dera Ghazi Khan, Provincial Minister of Industries SM Tanveer to Faisalabad, Provincial Minister of Information and Culture Amir Mir to Lahore, Provincial Minister of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir to Rawalpindi, and Provincial Advisor on Youth Affairs and Sports Wahab Riaz to Bahawalpur Division for the assessment of the distribution of free flour to the indigent stratum.

Provincial Ministers and Advisers have started visiting the assigned divisions to review the supply of free flour.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited DHQ Teaching Hospital Dera Ghazi Khan. Mohsin Naqvi visited Trauma Center, other wards and inspected treatment facilities being provided to the patients. Mohsin Naqvi inquired after the patients and asked about medical facilities being provided to them. Mohsin Naqvi inquired from the patients and attendants about availability of free medicines to them. Mohsin Naqvi directed to further improve medical and other facilities for the patients in the hospital.