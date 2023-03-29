Shahrukh Khan impressed by elderly woman’s dance to ‘Jhoomay jo Pathaan’

Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan is making headlines again, but this time it’s for his interaction with fans on social media.

The actor, who recently starred in the blockbuster hit “Pathaan,” has been actively engaging with fans on various platforms, including a live Q&A session.

During one of these sessions, a video of an elderly woman dancing to the movie’s hit song “Jhoomay jo Pathaan” caught Mr Khan’s attention. The woman, who is famous for her dancing videos, was shown energetically dancing to the tune.

Khan, impressed by her skills, passed some interesting remarks, saying “If I would have seen you dancing earlier then we probably would have asked you to dance instead of Deepika and I believe she would not have minded it.” He went on to appreciate the woman’s effort by saying it was a good dance.